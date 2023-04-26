Mumbai: Police nab 25-year-old with 816 grams of ganja worth ₹18,000

Representational Image

The MHB colony police have arrested a 25-year-old man Rohit Shukla for allegedly procuring and selling brown sugar and ganja recently. The accused was wanted in many police stations in the western suburbs under the NDPS Act.

The accused used to procure ganja and brown sugar and used to sell them off near schools and colleges.

The matter surfaced when police received a tip off about the whereabouts of the accused. The police raided areas near New Link Road Borivali East and they identified a man holding a yellow coloured bag in his hands.

When the police approached Shukla he tried to run but the team did not let him off and nabbed him on the spot.

816 grams of ganja seized

The police seized 816 grams of Ganja which is worth ₹18,000 from him and then arrested him.

Further probe revealed that he was wanted in many police stations in western suburbs under the NDPS act as he used to sell brown sugar and ganja packed in small plastic packets near school and college premises. Police are investigating from where he procured drugs.

A case has been registered against Shukla, under the the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Other cases related to drugs in Mumbai

Subsequently, Mumbai police under “operation all out” have raided many areas across the city and are investigating 440 alleged accused.

The police have seized 9509 grams of ganja, 30 grams charas and 19 grams of MD, Over 100 illegal pan stalls have been identified and shut across the city.