Mumbai Police nabs 2 for plotting drug scandal against jailed actress Chrisann Pereira after fight over a dog

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira was embroiled in a murky conspiracy involving a dog, a trophy and drugs that landed her in a UAE prison.

The details of her case have recently come to light following her arrest at Sharjah airport on April 1st, when she was found to be carrying drugs hidden within a memento.

However, it has now emerged that the actor was allegedly framed in revenge for a fight over a dog.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Anthony Paul, a bakery owner, and Rajesh Bobhate, an assistant general manager at a bank.

Both men are accused of demanding money to release Ms Pereira after she was caught with drugs. The police suspect that the actor was allegedly made a drug mule over the same issue.

A dog-fueled drug conspiracy

The crime branch's preliminary investigation has revealed that Anthony's sister had a fight with the actor's mother over a dog.

The mother had also previously had a fight with Anthony over the same animal. The police believe that the actor was made a drug mule as a result of this feud.

Chrisann Pereira caught with drugs at Sharjah airport

Anthony approached the actor through Rajesh, who posed as a talent consultant and offered her an audition for a web series in Sharjah.

He then asked her to carry a trophy that contained hidden drugs, telling her that it was an audition prop.

She was caught after landing at Sharjah airport, and the police believe that Anthony and Rajesh have conspired to trap at least five people in a similar fashion.

Anthony and Rajesh have also been accused of framing a DJ, Clayton Rodriguez, by giving him a cake that contained drugs. Anthony and Rajesh have been sent to police custody until May 2nd.

The incident highlights the dangers of revenge-based criminality and the need for greater awareness of the dangers of drug trafficking.

While justice is being served in this particular case, it is essential to remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future