Delhi Court extends interim protection from arrest to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez till 15 November | ANI

Delhi Court has extended interim protection from arrest to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez till 15 November in alleged money laundering case probed by ED involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Order on bail plea has been deferred till then.



The court had on September 26 granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.