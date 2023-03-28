 Mira-Bhayandar: Duo held with 22 kilograms ganja, worth ₹4.42 crore in Kashimira
Upon frisking, the duo were found to be in possession of 22 kilograms of ganja.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Duo held with 22 kilograms ganja, worth ₹4.42 crore in Kashimira | File Photo

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two drug peddlers from Kashimira on Tuesday afternoon. A patrolling team headed by police inspector-Amar Marathe spotted two people moving around in a suspicious manner on the service road near the Kashimira junction.

Upon frisking, the duo were found to be in possession of 22 kilograms of ganja (cannabis). The value of the seized consignment is pegged at more than ₹4.41 lakh.

The peddlers who have been identified as Rocky Achhelal Gaud and Sachin Gotiprasad Kumar-both residents of Dhaniv Baug area in Nalasopara (east), were arrested and an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Kashimira police station. Not ruling out the duo’s involvement in a much bigger racket, the police are conducting investigations to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment.

