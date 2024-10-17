Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt: Look Out Circular Issued For Shubham Lonkar As Investigation Reveals Sinister Conspiracy Behind Baba Siddique’s Assassination And Zeeshan Akhtar Involvement

Shubham Lonkar and Pravin Lonkar | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, one of the main accused currently absconding in the Baba Siddique murder case. The police suspect that Shubham may attempt to flee to Nepal, prompting the circulation of his photograph at the Nepal border.

During the investigation, arrested accused Pravin Lonkar, third arrested accused, disclosed that his brother, Shubham Lonkar, is one of the alleged mastermind of the assassination plot of Baba Siddique. According to Pravin approximately two months ago, Shubham vanished after leaving home with only Rs 200, severing all communication and going off the grid.

According to the Crime Branch investigation team, Pravin remained unusually composed throughout the questioning, responding with such calculated precision that it seemed as though he had been thoroughly briefed. His answers were so impeccably crafted that it appeared he had anticipated every question in advance and it appears he may be wasting the investigating agencies' time while attempting to buy more time for his brother to flee the country.

Pravin Lonkar confirmed his acquaintanceship with arrested suspects Dharmaraj Kashyap and Harish Kumar Nishad, as well as the absconding shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam. He mentioned that Nishad operated a scrap shop near his dairy in Pune, where Shiv Kumar and Dharmaraj worked and frequently visited his dairy for lassi, chaach, and milk. Pravin also acknowledged that they were familiar with his brother Shubham Lonkar, and also knew that he was a member of the notorious Bishnoi gang.

Pravin claimed that Shubham had involved Shiva and Dharmaraj in the assassination plan without his knowledge. Following Shubham's disappearance, both Shiva and Dharmaraj also vanished, leading Pravin to believe they returned to their native Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh for a few days. Furthermore, approximately two weeks ago, Nishad closed his shop and similarly disappeared. Pravin asserted he had no knowledge of any conspiracy surrounding these events.

According to Crime Branch sources, Pravin provided Rs 10,000 to arrested accused Dharmaraj Kashyap a few months ago. When questioned about this transaction, Pravin explained that Dharmaraj had sought financial assistance due to his family's dire circumstances. Acting on Shubham's request, Pravin arranged the funds, which Dharmaraj later sent back to his hometown.

The investigation has also uncovered significant details about the murder conspiracy. Sources reveal that Zeeshan Akhtar, another key conspirator who is also absconding and one of the main conspirators, instructed the three arrested co-accused not to associate with one another and to minimize their knowledge about each other during their stay at the Kurla house. They were asked to function strictly on a need-to-know basis. This precaution was taken to ensure that if one was apprehended, they would have limited information to share regarding the others. Post-murder, only Shiv Kumar Gautam, also known as Shiva, possessed critical information about whom to meet, how to coordinate, and the route to Omkareshwar near Ujjain. According to sources, each accused was given a contingency plan for emergencies and strict orders to avoid visiting their rented home at Patel Chawl in Kurla (West) or its vicinity after executing the murder plot.

The investigation also revealed that the accused planned to change their shirts immediately after Baba Siddique's assassination to evade capture. The Crime Branch recovered absconding accused Shiva's shirt and a Turkish weapon from an abandoned bag found approximately 200 meters from Zeeshan Siddique's office. Shiva allegedly discarded the bag while fleeing the scene.

According to sources, the person who procured Baba Siddique's photograph was Shiva. He presented it to the other two accused, Gurmel Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap. To confirm Baba Siddique's identity in the photograph, the shooters visited the Bandra area multiple times, matching the image they had with those of Baba Siddique displayed on political party banners along the roadside.

Officials who interrogated the accused in custody noted that Gurmel Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Shiv Kumar all come from severely impoverished backgrounds. These individuals are particularly susceptible to manipulation; even a modest financial gesture or simple act of kindness can quickly entangle them in a web of indebtedness. This vulnerability is precisely what Shubham Lonkar exploited to draw them into the conspiracy to assassinate Baba Siddique, luring them with the tantalizing promise of substantial financial rewards following the crime.

Gurmel Singh (23) stated during interrogation that he feels no remorse for the murder. "If you want to hang me for this crime, then go ahead," he said. Sources indicate that Gurmel has no immediate family, as his parents have passed away and other relatives have disowned him, leading to his addiction to drugs. While residing in Kurla, he fulfilled his drug needs by obtaining ganja from the local drug dealer when he could not find smack powder. During interrogation, Gurmel mostly remained silent, only answering questions after multiple prompts. He insisted that all his actions were carried out under the instructions of Zeeshan Akhtar, to whom he feels indebted.

Similarly, when Dharmaraj Kashyap's family required financial assistance, absconding accused Shubham Lonkar arranged around ₹10,000 for him, leading Dharmaraj to feel indebted to Shubham. Shubham had also assisted Shiv Kumar on various occasions, prompting Shiv to become involved in the plot to assassinate Baba Siddique at Shubham's behest.