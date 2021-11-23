Mumbai police helps 16-year-old Pune boy to reunite with family

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai had reunited a 16-year-old boy from Pune with his family. The police said the boy came to Mumbai after he failed in his mid-term exams of standard 10th.

The police said the boy was found roaming in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar by the Nirbhaya sqaud of the police. The team after questioning him found him to suspicious. "When inquire him about the fact and roaming alone. It came to light that he is based from Pune and had ranaway from his house. He had failed in the mid-term 10th standard exam and in scare if getting scold by parents he ranaway," said a police officer.

The police team than gathered details of the kids and contacted his family. They reached Mumbai and he was reunited with the family.

Sunil Kale, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station confirmed about the kid found on November 19 and was reunited with the family safely the other day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:56 PM IST