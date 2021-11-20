e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Pune: Night club waiter commits suicide after alleged harassment; abetment case registered

Representative Image | PTI

Some people connected with a night club in Pune were booked after a waiter working there allegedly committed suicide and his kin claimed he was being harassed, a police official said on Saturday.

The waiter had jumped off the 13th floor of a building, which houses the night club, on Wednesday, the Mundhwa police station official said.

"He had joined there just a month ago. His kin has alleged the night club management used to harass him. We registered an abetment of suicide case against some people connected to the night club on Friday," Sub Inspector Gajanan Bhosale said.

