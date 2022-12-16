Mumbai police grants permission for MVA’s morcha on Saturday | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have given permission to the morcha organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi supported by a couple of other parties and organisations on December 17 to condemn the insult to the great men and icons of Maharashtra.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis who holds the home department. He however, said that the organisers should carry out morcha on a given route peacefully. The permission came a day after the MVA leaders on Thursday declared that they will go ahead with morcha even without the permission.

MVA proposes to target Shinde Fadnavis government over indecisiveness

MVA has announced that the morcha has been organised to protest against the repeated insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, other great men and icons by Governor BS Koshyari and several other BJP leaders. The insult and disrespect to icons of Maharashtra has also defamed the state. MVA also proposes to target the Shinde Fadnavis government over its indecisive role in the Maharashtra Karnataka border issue especially in the wake of the purported controversial statements by the Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai and violence.

Mr Fadnavis said, " There is no reason for the police to have any problem in allowing the morcha.The morcha should be peaceful, it has been allowed. If anyone wants to protest in a democratic manner, they will do so. Law and order should be maintained, so long as the government will interfere in it. Talks have been held with the MVA leaders regarding the route of the morcha.’’

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, NCP, Congress in particular have decided to mobilise supporters not just from Mumbai and other districts to put up a show of strength against the Shinde Fadnavis government. They have been joined by left and like minded parties in addition to labour and non government organisations.

State NCP chief Mr Jayant Patil alleged that efforts are being made to find out how the identity of great men can be broken and diminished. BJP leaders are leading in it and people are very angry and they will make it difficult for BJP people to walk on the streets. He further noted that the Governor should have been removed immediately for his controversial statement against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He should have been removed as it has been acting against Maharashtra.’’

The state Congress president Mr Nana Patole took a dig at the BJP saying its agitation on Saturday against the MVA’s morcha is a desperate attempt to improve its declining image. ‘’Since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the state, arm twisting and bullying of the common man by those in power has gone up. Outright threats are also being given. The government is working to spoil the environment in the state,’’he claimed.

Read Also Mumbai: MVA resolves to take out morcha on December 17 even if govt denies permission