Mumbai: MVA firm on Dec 17 morcha, even without permission

PTI

Mumbai: The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, supported by other political parties and organisations, will take out a morcha on Dec 17 in Mumbai even if the State Government denies permission.

Mr Pawar, who was accompanied by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and other leaders, said the morcha is being organised to protest against the insult to the great men and icons, the border issue, inflation and unemployment in the country. He appealed to the members of the public to participate in the morcha. They assured that the morcha will be peaceful.

Mr Thackeray gave a call to all Maharashtra lovers that ‘this is the time to wake up’ and participate in the morcha. He also lashed out at the disclosure by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that fake twitter accounts named after senior leaders have played a very big role in flaring up the border issue.