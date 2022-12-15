Mumbai: NBW’s on two absconding accused in Bhima-Koregaon case

Mumbai: A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused - Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Ganapathy alias Mupalla Laxman Rao in the Elgaar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case.
It has also directed to depute a special team for executing the warrants.
The NIA had approached the court for issuing the warrants on Dec 7. It had also submitted an affidavit by the investigating officer in support of its plea. The court had heard the agency's prosecutor on the application.
