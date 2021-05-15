Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

"'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will 'be there for you' #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona," the tweet on the microblogging website read.