Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness.
The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.
"'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will 'be there for you' #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona," the tweet on the microblogging website read.
This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.
Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others for the purpose.
Meanwhile, for second consecutive day there has been a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra on Friday, with the state reporting 39,923 new infections and 695 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 53,09,215, with 79,552 fatalities toll now.
Mumbai also witnessed a drop in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 1,657 new infections and 66 Covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,85,705, with 14,138 fatalities till now. It is the lowest single-day case reported since March 12 this year
