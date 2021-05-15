Angels of Mumbai: The Guardian of Malwani kids in Khaki

In 2020, around 90 cases of kidnapping of minors were registered, and Khose and her team successfully managed to solve 88 cases. This year, 24 missing cases have been registered, of which 21 minors have been found so far. “Being a woman police officer, I understand these children and their feelings better, and they open up to me. In fact, we conduct counselling sessions for parents if necessary,” says Khose.

While looking for these minors, Khose prefers to be on the field to carry out the rescue operation along with her team. Khose has, so far, mapped different states of the country in the search of missing children. Pramod Chaudhary, Head Constable and Khose’s reliable aid, assists her in all her missions.

In the second week of January, Khose with the staff of other police stations rescued a one-year-old girl kidnapped by a woman. The complainant barely knew the accused and that made the case a little complicated.

“It was one of the most difficult cases as we had very little detail and information. And, there were chances of the accused flying to Bhubaneswar with the girl. We checked all the Odisha-bound trains and nabbed the female accused from Ghodbunder Road, Thane. The accused was using six phones at that time making it difficult for us to track her,” said Khose.

“She is a very sincere policewoman and has done an excellent job. Her immediate response to kidnapping cases, getting all information including background, taking personal interest and dedicating her time to crack it has helped her to solve so many missing persons cases,” said DCP Vishal Thakur.

PSI of 2016 batch, Khose was first appointed to Borivali police station as a probationary officer, she was then transferred to Malwani police station in October 2019 and handed over the responsibility of the missing unit in January 2020.

Cases of children going missing and being kidnapped, teenage girls eloping with their lovers have become a common issue in the area of Malwani. And, Khose with her diligence has managed to solve most of these cases.