Angels of Mumbai: Powai woman who is on a mission to save lives amid pandemic

“Initially it was just a few of us. Through social media we connected with a lot of like-minded individuals. We then decided that instead of individually helping people, we come together as a group. Now we are 20-25 members working in MMR. Our group is called SOS Saviours. Today, we help people find bed, plasma donors, blood, online consultation for patients who needs preliminary advise,” said Fernandez.

Adding further she says, “We realised that people share their urgency and grievances on social media only because they could not find any support from the authorities. Once a person contacts us or if we come across information that someone is looking for regarding COVID, we connect with the doctors we are aware of and find the best source to guide the one in need. Since last year we have helped over 700 people over various issues like assisting them with find beds, medicines and plasma. And now we are providing medical help through our network of partners, which include doctors, people from pharma sectors and volunteers. We develop our own intelligence as to where vials are available, when beds are getting vacant in hospitals and then accordingly help needy people get beds and medicines. I have also done medical and financial aid for children and heart treatment of those people who are from the economically weaker section. If anyone wants to reach out to us they can connect with our group on @SOSSaviours.”