Mumbai Police foil man's suicide bid at Goregaon

The Mumbai Police’s timely intervention helped foil a man’s suicide bid at Goregaon (E).

On Sunday afternoon, Nilesh Bedekar, 39, had tweeted to Mumbai Police that he wanted to commit suicide and asked what would be the punishment for the same, as he could not find it on any search engine. Maharashtra Police's social media handle asked for his contact details.

After Bedekar shared his contact information on Twitter, he said in a tweet, “What are you going to change in my life? Just tell me the time I'll have to be in prison, if I don't die and that's it,” which raised red flags about the situation.

Bedekar further stated in a thread of tweets, “I think honour killing is not valid or available in India. Why is that? It should be made available, don't you think? I am about to finish my fourth drink and the actual scene would start after that. Just tell me how many months I'll have to be in prison.”

Based on the details, police inspector Mahesh Nivetkar, attached to the Vanrai police station, swung into action and on meeting Bedekar, counselled him against it. During their meeting, Nivetkar enquired with Bedekar what reasons made him decide to commit suicide. He then took him to a nearby hospital for some medical tests, after which he talked him out of it in the police station.

“Bedekar was facing domestic issues and was under immense pressure, making him contemplate suicide. He was let go after counselling and his family was also contacted,” said police inspector Nivetkar. Later, Mumbai Police said in a tweet that problems are a part-and-parcel of life, and opting for the extreme step is not the solution.