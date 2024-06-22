Mumbai Police Files Charge Sheet In ₹380 Crore Fraud Case Against Ritz Consultancy Promoter Amber Dalal

Mumbai: In the Rs 380 crore fraud case against Ritz Consultancy Services promoter and chartered accountant Amber Dalal, the Mumbai police, on Friday, filed a charge sheet.

Over 600 investors, including actor Annu Kapoor, were allegedly duped by Dalal, who was arrested from Uttarakhand in March after being on the run for 12 days.

The police presented the charge sheet before the court, which has directed the registry to verify all the documents and papers. The police have been asked to serve the copy to Dalal after the verification is complete.

Meanwhile, the police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has obtained permission to further probe the case to trace the beneficiaries and the money trail so as to recover the funds. The case was registered on March 14 and Dalal was arrested on March 26.

Detail Revealed By Investigation

As per the police, the investigation has revealed that Dalal collected Rs 380.79 crore from 512 investors whose statements are currently being recorded.

The prosecution has claimed that the police have so far written to 36 banks for information on financial transactions conducted through Dalal’s firms.