Mumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert |

A wave of panic swept through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus bus depot on Friday evening after a suspicious red bag was found abandoned near the waiting area. The sighting, which came at a time when Mumbai is already on heightened alert, led to the immediate evacuation of commuters and staff from the busy transport hub.

The unattended bag was first spotted around 4:45 in the evening, prompting depot authorities to swiftly cordon off the area and inform the police. Visuals showed people rushing out of the depot while security personnel urged them to maintain distance from the spot.

BDDS Team Rushes In

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team reached the site within minutes. The team conducted a meticulous examination of the bag, while police officers kept the crowd away and halted bus movement for safety.

After a detailed inspection, officials confirmed that the bag did not contain anything harmful. The episode was declared a false alarm, bringing relief to hundreds who had gathered around the barricades waiting for updates. Bus services resumed shortly after.

A police official speaking to PTI said that while the scare turned out to be unfounded, every alert must be taken seriously considering the current security situation.

Mumbai on High Alert After Red Fort Blast

The incident comes barely days after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort killed at least ten people and left several injured. Following the blast, security agencies across the country have been instructed to step up surveillance at public spaces, transport hubs, and tourist locations.

Earlier this week, a major white collar terror module was busted across Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh. Several doctors allegedly linked to the Jaish e Mohammad network were arrested, and nearly three thousand kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered in Faridabad.

With investigations continuing, Mumbai police have intensified checks and urged citizens to report any suspicious objects or activity without delay.

