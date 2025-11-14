 Mumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert

Mumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert

The unattended bag was first spotted around 4:45 in the evening, prompting depot authorities to swiftly cordon off the area and inform the police. Visuals showed people rushing out of the depot while security personnel urged them to maintain distance from the spot.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Evacuate CSMT Bus Depot After Bag Scare Amid High Alert |

A wave of panic swept through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus bus depot on Friday evening after a suspicious red bag was found abandoned near the waiting area. The sighting, which came at a time when Mumbai is already on heightened alert, led to the immediate evacuation of commuters and staff from the busy transport hub.

The unattended bag was first spotted around 4:45 in the evening, prompting depot authorities to swiftly cordon off the area and inform the police. Visuals showed people rushing out of the depot while security personnel urged them to maintain distance from the spot.

BDDS Team Rushes In

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team reached the site within minutes. The team conducted a meticulous examination of the bag, while police officers kept the crowd away and halted bus movement for safety.

FPJ Shorts
Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Congress, BJP Win 2 Seats Each As Results Of 8 Assembly Bypolls Show Mixed Picture
Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Congress, BJP Win 2 Seats Each As Results Of 8 Assembly Bypolls Show Mixed Picture
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray Dogs' Necks Amid Rising Attack Cases
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray Dogs' Necks Amid Rising Attack Cases
ED Rejects Anil Ambani’s Request For Virtual Appearance, Issues Fresh Summons In Alleged FEMA Violations Probe
ED Rejects Anil Ambani’s Request For Virtual Appearance, Issues Fresh Summons In Alleged FEMA Violations Probe
'NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Shows People’s Trust In Modi’s Vision': Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
'NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Shows People’s Trust In Modi’s Vision': Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

After a detailed inspection, officials confirmed that the bag did not contain anything harmful. The episode was declared a false alarm, bringing relief to hundreds who had gathered around the barricades waiting for updates. Bus services resumed shortly after.

A police official speaking to PTI said that while the scare turned out to be unfounded, every alert must be taken seriously considering the current security situation.

Mumbai on High Alert After Red Fort Blast

The incident comes barely days after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort killed at least ten people and left several injured. Following the blast, security agencies across the country have been instructed to step up surveillance at public spaces, transport hubs, and tourist locations.

Read Also
'Have Some Shame': Cong Leader Ragini Nayak SLAMMED For Sharing Morphed Video Of PM Modi Meeting...
article-image

Earlier this week, a major white collar terror module was busted across Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh. Several doctors allegedly linked to the Jaish e Mohammad network were arrested, and nearly three thousand kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered in Faridabad.

With investigations continuing, Mumbai police have intensified checks and urged citizens to report any suspicious objects or activity without delay.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray...

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray...

ED Rejects Anil Ambani’s Request For Virtual Appearance, Issues Fresh Summons In Alleged FEMA...

ED Rejects Anil Ambani’s Request For Virtual Appearance, Issues Fresh Summons In Alleged FEMA...

Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla

Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla

Medical Milestone: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital Becomes First In Maharashtra To Perform Robotic Scoliosis...

Medical Milestone: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital Becomes First In Maharashtra To Perform Robotic Scoliosis...

Palghar Crime News: Naigaon Woman Held For ₹6 Lakh Theft After Overnight Break-In At Friend’s...

Palghar Crime News: Naigaon Woman Held For ₹6 Lakh Theft After Overnight Break-In At Friend’s...