 Mumbai Police EOW Arrests One Person From Kota, Rajasthan For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹23 Crore In Bank NOC Scam
Mumbai Police EOW Arrests One Person From Kota, Rajasthan For Defrauding Businessman Of ₹23 Crore In Bank NOC Scam

Mumbai Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) arrested Vaibhav Sharma from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai businessman of ₹23 crore. The accused, along with two others, duped the victim under the pretense of selling buses and securing bank NOCs. An FIR was registered in August.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has arrested an accused from Kota, Rajasthan, for a fraud of ₹23 crore. The arrested accused has been identified as Vaibhav Sharma (30), and he has been remanded to five days of police custody, said an EOW officer.

On 26 August, Dahisar Police registered an FIR against three people for allegedly duping a Mumbai businessman of Rs 23 crore on the pretext of providing bank no objection certificates (NOCs) to him after clearing dues.

The complainant hired three individuals -- Vaibhav Ravindra Kumar Sharma, Jitendra Gullu Thadani, and Sunil Gullu Thadani -- and asked them to sell his buses taken on bank loans. The businessman assigned them the task of selling his buses, clearing bank dues, and getting NOCs from the lenders after doing a one-time settlement, the official said.

The trio signed an agreement with Sakpal to sell his buses and complete a one-time settlement with banks. They took Rs 23 crore from the transporter to do the job but did not complete it. When Sakpal asked the trio about the task, they failed to give satisfactory answers and also did not return the money taken from him, according to the official.

Complaint Filed

Later, the businessman approached the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on 26 August at the Dahisar police station under sections 409, 420, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the trio. The EOW has launched a probe and nabbed an accused from Rajasthan.

