Mumbai Police Draws Inspiration From Bridgerton For Quirky Traffic Safety Campaign

Mumbai: In an informative yet trendy way, the Mumbai Police have come up with Bridgerton-inspired social media posts reminding the citizens about the importance of seatbelts, helmets juxtaposing Mumbai Traffic Police as Lady Whistledown, a writer of a social pamphlet in the show. Netizens, especially the Bridgerton lovers, are raving about Mumbai Police’s stellar creativity.

The caption on Mumbai Police’s Instagram post started with, “Dearest Gentle Reader”, which is how most of the Bridgerton episodes – from season 1 to recently released season 3, started. The caption continued, “We need our most distinguished members of the ton (city) to be vigilant, lest you face a traffic tangle! If a commotion arises, rest assured, we shall uncover every detail,” and instead of “yours Lady Whistledown”, they ended the caption with “yours in Devoted Service, Mumbai Traffic Police.”

The posts focused mainly on Bridgertons iconic dialogues said by equally famous characters in the show. The little twist here, by our cops, is how it’s specifically used in a way to elaborate traffic discipline among Mumbaikars. When Lord Anthony Bridgerton told his soon-to-be wife Kate Sharma – “You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires” it was him revealing his uncontrollable emotions towards her, but with MTP its the usage of helmets among two-wheeler motorists. In another stellar dialogue between Anthony and Kate, MTP uses “eyes on the signal while on the road” with Anthony’s “Just keep looking at me, no one else matters” – goes perfectly in sync.

Indicating the relationship between motorists and their seatbelt, one of the posts used Queen Charlotte’s iconic dialogue that says, “I will stand with you between the heavens and the earth.”

Commanding motorists to always carry their license and vehicle papers, Daphne Bridgerton’s dialogue with her husband Simon Basset where she says, “It is you, I cannot sacrifice” – it’s a perfect reminder for riders!

Last but not least, Queen Charlotte’s most popular phrase “Sorrows, sorrows, prayers” which she uses usually to comfort others, is used in the context of ‘facing the consequences’ when a motorist breaks the law and thereby is obliged to pay a fine as consequences of his or her actions.

One of the netizens, admiring the post, said, “The ton is pleased with this version of Lord Mumbai Police”, while another said, “This is the kind of content that engages us and increases awareness! Well done!”