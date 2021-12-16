Mumbai Police dispose of seized drugs worth over Rs 14 crore with court nod in a closed furnace at Taloja

The Mumbai Police have disposed of 3,092 kg of drugs worth Rs 14.65 crore, seized by its anti-narcotics cell (ANC), after getting permission from a court, a senior official said on Thursday.

These narcotics were seized by the ANC in 26 cases, which are sub-judice, he said.

The procedure of destroying the narcotics was conducted on Wednesday, on the recommendation of the drug disposal committee and in the presence of the panel's members, at a closed furnace of the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The drugs which were disposed of included 3,000 kg of ganja, 3.297 kg charas, 24 gm cocaine, 866.5 gm mephedrone, 159.5 gm heroin and 84.687 kg of amphetamine, he said.

The official further said 11,271 bottles of codeine cough syrup, a banned drug, and coir (coconut fibre) weighing 124.440 kg were also destroyed.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:58 PM IST