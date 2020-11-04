Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in connection with 2018 suicide abetment case

The case goes back to 2018 when 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs, said that Goswami and two others had not paid Rs 5.40 crore that they owed to him in exchange for services rendered, due to which he was taking the extreme step. Concorde Designs is a Mumbai-based architectural and interior designing firm. Naik’s mother was on the firm’s board of directors.

In 2018, the Alibaug police had at the time filed a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the matter. However, the case was closed by the Raigad police last year. But in May 2020, Maharashtra government announced that the abetment to suicide case registered against Arnab Goswami and two others.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a fresh investigation has been ordered after Naik’s daughter Adnya approached him earlier this year, alleging that the Alibaug police had not investigated the case. “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug Police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic, which drove her entrepreneur father and grandmom to suicide in May 2018,” he tweeted. “I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.”