Mumbai Police Detain 3 Suspects For Attempted Robbery With Dangerous Weapons | Representative image

Mumbai: The Malad police in Mumbai have apprehended three individuals suspected of attempting a robbery using dangerous weapons. The suspects have been identified as Nazir Sirajullah Chaudhary, also known as Sahil Chuha, Govind Kanhaiyalal Kori, known as Chhotu, and Laxman Phulchand Nirmal.

During the operation, the police confiscated a range of tools commonly used for robberies, including a knife, iron cutter, screwdriver, nylon rope, and plastic tape. Additionally, they also seized a rickshaw. The incident occurred on Saturday at 3:30 AM when five individuals raised suspicions as they were walking on Ramachandra Lane in Malad. Upon noticing the presence of the police, two of the suspects, Salman and Rahul, managed to escape. However, following a thorough search operation, the police successfully apprehended these escaped individuals.