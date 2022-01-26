Mumbai Police Crime Branch with face value of over Rs 7 crore

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested seven persons with fake Indian currency notes of 2000 denominations having a face value of Rs 7 crores.

DCP Sangram Nishandar adding details on the matter said that the accused have been sent to police custody till January 31 by a court.

A similar case was reported in October 2021, when the crime branch had arrested four people from the Malad area and seized fake currency.

According to the police, fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000 which had a face value of Rs 2,28,000 was recovered from them.

"Four people arrested from Malad and seized fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000, with the face value of Rs 2,28,000, from them, " said Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested 7 persons with fake Indian currency notes of 2000 denominations having a face value of Rs 7 crores. The accused have been sent to police custody till Jan 31 by a court: DCP Sangram Nishandar pic.twitter.com/5lm6qcaZ0H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:24 PM IST