Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Mumbai Police Crime Branch with face value of over Rs 7 crore

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested seven persons with fake Indian currency notes of 2000 denominations having a face value of Rs 7 crores.

DCP Sangram Nishandar adding details on the matter said that the accused have been sent to police custody till January 31 by a court.

A similar case was reported in October 2021, when the crime branch had arrested four people from the Malad area and seized fake currency.

According to the police, fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000 which had a face value of Rs 2,28,000 was recovered from them.

"Four people arrested from Malad and seized fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000, with the face value of Rs 2,28,000, from them, " said Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

