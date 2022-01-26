Watch video: 145 Nirbhaya Squad vehicles inaugurated in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, while speaking at the launch of 'Nirbhaya Pathak' theme song said that the state will set an example for women's safety.

The CM added that keeping women safe in the state is of utmost importance and the government will not fall short in this regard.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar were also present on the occasion.

The theme song, composed by Rohit Shetty and voiced by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, was launched by Mumbai police today during the inauguration of 145 Nirbhaya Squad vehicles.

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote on Instagram, “Requesting the women of Mumbai to add “103” to their speed dial. Proud to be associated with Mumbai Police.”

Watch video:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:12 PM IST