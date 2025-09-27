Mumbai Police Bust Drug Network In City-Wide Crackdown, ₹2.04 Crore Worth Of Narcotics Seized; 11 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mumbai Police ANC raids across city net Rs 2.04 crore in narcotics, arresting 11 peddlers | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major city-wide anti-narcotics operation, the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) conducted nine targeted raids across various neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Bandra West, Byculla West, Govandi, Goregaon East, Borivali West, Malvani–Malad West, and Mahim, resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 2.04 crore and the arrest of 11 drug peddlers.

Operations Conducted Between September 23–27

The operations were conducted between September 23 and September 27, 2025, by various ANC units under a special drive aimed at curbing drug trafficking and street-level narcotics supply in the city.

Detailed Seizures By Units

The Azad Maidan Unit seized 140 grams of Mephedrone (MD), worth approximately Rs 42 lakh, from two suspects who were caught red-handed while attempting to sell the drug in Dharavi on September 23. The same unit also conducted raids in Bandra West on September 24 and 27. During the first raid, a female peddler was caught with 849 grams of ganja, valued at Rs 21,225. In a separate case, a male suspect was found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, worth Rs 6 lakh.

In Byculla West on September 24, the Worli Unit seized 1.182 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 59,100, from a man illegally transporting the substance. The same unit also recovered 310 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1.24 crore, from a suspect found in possession of the narcotic in Mahim on September 27.

The Ghatkopar Unit initially seized 350 tablets of Nitrozepam and Tramadol, worth Rs17,500, during a raid in Govandi on September 24. Further investigation led to the arrest of another accused on September 27, from whom 3,110 additional tablets including Alprazolam, valued at Rs10.40 lakh, were recovered.

In Goregaon East on September 24, the Kandivali Unit apprehended a suspect with 58 grams of Mephedrone (MD), worth Rs 11.60 lakh. The same unit conducted a raid in Borivali West on September 27, where a suspect was caught with 21 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 8.40 lakh. In Malvani–Malad West, also on September 27, the Kandivali Unit seized 4.202 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 84,040 from a peddler operating in the area.

Also Watch:

Total Seizure Overview

The estimated market value of all the seized drugs is Rs 2.04 crore. All 11 arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other possible links, an official said.

Summary of Total Seizures:

Mephedrone (MD): 198 grams,

Ganja: 6.233 kilograms,

Heroin: 346 grams,

Tablets (Nitrozepam, Alprazolam, Tramadol): 3,460 units

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/