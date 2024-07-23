Mumbai: Police Book Unidentified Man For Harassment After Minor Girl Reports Multiple Incidents In Juhu On Social Media | Representative Image

Mumbai: Following a minor girl's social media post about being sexually harassed at least thrice at the same spot in Juhu, Mumbai police booked an unidentified individual under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act on Monday.

On Sunday, the minor narrated her ordeal on X, while posting a video of the incident and tagging the Mumbai police handle. The visuals show a man, in his thirties, jogging in a vest and shorts in the Jan Kutir area. “This man was misbehaving with his pants down, calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This happened at 8.55am on Sunday,” read her post.

The girl claimed that this was the third such incident, specifying that the accused in the previous instance were different men. “I tried calling the Nirbhaya squad, but my call was not answered,” she added. In response, police asked for her contact details via direct message.

On Monday, the girl thanked the police for increasing the patrolling. “Thank you for the phone calls and for making me feel safe,” read her another post. A source said that the cops went to her residence, but she did not come forward to provide details.