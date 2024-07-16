Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Man For Sexually Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman During Company Trek In Badlapur

Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked Shadab Khan for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman. The staff of an Andheri East-based company organised a trek to Kondeshwar, Badlapur.

About The Incident

On July 7, nine employees went to Badlapur and stayed at a member's flat. The accused, Khan, touched the victim inappropriately while she was sleeping. She awoke feeling someone touching her, was shocked, and immediately left the flat, returning to Mumbai and informing the company's HR department.

The anti-sexual harassment committee advised her to approach the police as the incident occurred outside the office. She later approached the Sahar police and registered a complaint against Khan on July 13.

About The Police Report

According to the police report, the incident involved employees from a finance-based company located in Marol, Andheri East. At the beginning of July, a few employees planned a trekking trip. They decided to go to Kondeshwar in Badlapur, travelling and staying in a hotel on July 6, with the trek planned for the next day.

The group of nine members, including three women, reached Belapur around 7:45 pm and traveled by bikes to Badlapur, arriving at Trishul Valley, Golden Ville in Sonavali, around 9.30 pm. After dinner, they went to a member's flat. Three women, the accused, and one more male member stayed in one room, while the others stayed in another room. After midnight, almost everyone slept. Only the victim, the accused, and one other male member in the women's room stayed awake and talked until 3.30 am.

In the morning, the victim felt sleepy and decided not to go for the trek, choosing to sleep instead. The accused also stayed back in the room. He woke her and said they were alone in the room, then approached her. She told him she felt uncomfortable and asked him to stay away. Later, she fell asleep again. Suddenly, she felt someone touch her chest and awoke to find Khan touching her inappropriately. She asked what he was doing, and he replied, "Do not act. I know what I am doing. I am enjoying it."

Consequently, she started crying, took her bag, and left the flat. She called another member of the group, who returned, and she shared the incident with him. When she returned to Mumbai, she complained about Khan to HR. The anti-sexual harassment committee started an inquiry and found the incident occurred outside the company, so they suggested she approach the police. Subsequently, she approached the Sahar police and filed a complaint against Khan.

Case Registered Under Various Sections Of The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act

The police registered the case under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act.