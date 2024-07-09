Navi Mumbai: Police On Look Out For 27-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping Minor; Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: APMC police are on look out of a 27 year old man who raped a minor girl, clicked her photos forcefully and then uploaded it on Instagram. According to police, even as the incident is of February month, the complainant approached the police only now after he uploaded the her photos.

The accused identified as Rajesh Patel (27), a resident of Turbhe, had trespassed into the house of a 16 year old girl who stayed in the same area, when her parents were way for work. The girl, who is studying in High School, was alone when he entered the house and forced himself on her. The accused not only raped her but also clicked her photos and threatened her with dire consequences if she told about the incident to anyone.

Afraid of his threats, she did not reveal about the incident to anyone until now when he made an Instagram account on the victim’s name and then uploaded her nude pictures. One of the relatives of the victim noticed the profile and the photo and informed about the same to her family and that is when she revealed about the incident.

The girl and her parents approached APMC police on Sunday and registered a case against Patel. “Patel is currently on the run and we have took down the photo that he uploaded. We are trying to trace him and the investigations are on to find if he has done anything similar with any other girl as well from the same area,” a police officer from APMC police station said.

Patel has been booked under the sections 376 (3) for raping a girl below the age of 16 and 506 for criminal intimidation of the IPC and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).