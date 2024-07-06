VIDEO: Goon Abuses, Slaps Minor Girl Over Property Dispute In UP's Lucknow; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Goon Abuses, Slaps Minor Girl Over Property Dispute In UP's Lucknow | X

Lucknow: Crimes against women are on the rise in the country, and many such incidents come to the fore from the biggest state of India - Uttar Pradesh. Another such incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow. In this shocking incident, a minor girl is being brutally thrashed by a miscreant, and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows that the girl, identified as Deepshikha Tiwari, is being repeatedly slapped by a man who wanted to take over their property.

The incident occurred in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. Reports suggest that Deepshikha Tiwari was staying at her uncle's house in Gomti Nagar while preparing for a government job when she was thrashed by the goon.

Warning: Foul Language. User's discretion advised

In the video, it can be seen that a man is sitting on a chair while speaking on the phone on speaker. The girl interrupts the man while he is speaking on the phone and allegedly argues with the person on the other end of the call.

As the girl argues with the other person, the man in the room becomes furious, stands up in anger, and slaps the girl in front of her uncle. He repeatedly slaps the girl three to four times and also abuses her. Reports indicate that the goons forcefully entered the house and were trying to illegally take over the property belonging to her uncle.

The police have taken cognizance of the viral video and have registered a complaint under the POCSO Act in connection with the matter. The police have not yet been able to arrest the accused but have formed a team to apprehend the culprit.

The police said, "A case has been registered at Gomti Nagar Police Station under the POCSO Act and other sections. A team has been formed to arrest the accused soon. The accused will be arrested soon, and legal action will be taken."