London: Elderly Indian-Origin Woman Slapped, Punched & Stabbed To Death By Mugger In Broad Daylight At Bus Stop In Burnt Oak; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

In a tragic incident, a 66-year-old Indian-origin British citizen was stabbed to death while she was defending her handbag from a 22-year-old mugger in London’s Burnt Oak. The victim has been identified as Anita Mukhey.

As per reports, Mukhey who used to work for the National Health Service as a medical secretary was waiting at at the Burnt Oak Broadway bus stop in Edgware when she was attacked by the man.

A video of the incident in which Mukhey can be seen lying in a pool of blood on the street has now surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.)

⚠️warning graphic content⚠️



The "new normal" in "Modern London" continues following Sadiq Khan's reelection as a Somalian murders a woman in her 60s in broad daylight at a bus stop in Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware, reportedly because she wouldn't hand over her handbag. pic.twitter.com/Akd5q4d775 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 10, 2024

On Thursday, May 9, at about 11:50 a.m., police were called after a stabbing incident that had occurred on Burnt Oak Broadway. Officers, London's Air Ambulance (HEMS), and London Ambulance Service (LAS) all responded to the site, where a 66-year-old woman was receiving treatment for cuts on her body.

However, despite their best efforts, the elderly woman died at the scene. Police informed that Mukhey’ family has been informed about her tragic demise.

As per witnesses the man approached the victim and had a brief exchange before he slapped, punched and stabbed her.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Jalal Debella, the suspect, showed up in Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 11, where he was charged with both murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

“Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary. The family ask for privacy at this difficult time,” Mukhey’s family issued a statement in a tribute to her.