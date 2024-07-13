Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping And Holding Instagram 'Friend' Captive For Over Week | Representative Image

The Sakinaka police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping his 21-year-old Instagram 'friend' and holding her captive for more than a week. The accused, Asad Shaikh, 24, who is a tempo driver, had forcibly taken along the victim on June 27. She was rescued on July 5 when the Ghatkopar cops got a tip-off.

In her complaint, the woman from Kurla said that they met on Instagram four months ago and started meeting each other in-person soon. On April 13 around 8pm, Shaikh called the girl on the pretext of going for a drive. He drove her in his tempo to the Jari Mari area and tried to rape the victim by stuffing a handkerchief in her mouth. She somehow shouted for help and a passerby came to her rescue. Despite the incident, Shaikh brazenly kept calling her, but she did not answer.

On June 11 around 10pm, the victim was at Kurla's Phoenix mall. The accused came to know about her location and he went there, snatched her phone and started walking towards Jari Mari. In this manner, Shaikh allegedly lured her into his tempo and raped her in it. When the woman resisted, he banged her head on the vehicle's door, causing her head to bleed.

He further blackmailed her that if she won't continue to be in a relationship with him, he would commit suicide. With the same threat, he raped the victim multiple times. On June 27, he took her to Vasai and kept roaming with her in his tempo for several days. In the meanwhile, the woman's family filed a missing complaint at the police station.

On July 5, Shaikh along with the woman came to deliver goods near the Kurla bus depot. Acting on the tip-off, Ghatkopar police filed a zero FIR, caught the accused and handed him over to their Sakinaka counterparts.