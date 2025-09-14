Mumbai Police Book 21-Year-Old Graphic Designer For Posting Edited Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Video On Instagram

Agripada Police book youth for posting edited Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan video with false audio on Instagram | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Agripada Police have booked a 21-year-old graphic designer Prathamesh Nagesh Pai from Kharegaon, Kalwa, for allegedly editing and posting a misleading video of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Visarjan on Instagram, falsely depicting an incident that never occurred.

False Audio Added To Procession Clip

According to the police, during the Ganesh Visarjan procession of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Pai recorded a video and later edited it by adding an audio track featuring the song “Bharat Ka Baccha Baccha Jai Jai Shri Ram Bolega.”

He then posted the video on his Instagram account, making it appear as though the song was actually played during the procession as it passed by Hindustan Masjid in Mumbai.

Constable Flags Edited Content

The complaint in the case was filed by Police Constable Vinod Baban Parve, 36, who was deployed at Hindustan Masjid on September 6 for Anant Chaturdashi procession duty. He stated that the Lalbaugcha Raja procession passed peacefully around 11 PM that night, and no such chant was played at the location.

Viral Reel Draws Police Attention

However, on September 9 at around 9 AM, Parve came across the edited video while watching Instagram reels on the account "khadadpravasi." The video had already garnered over 90,000 likes by then.

Accused Confesses To Editing Video

Upon further investigation, police identified the Instagram user as Prathamesh Pai, a graphic designer from Kalwa. During questioning, Pai admitted to shooting the original footage and editing it with the controversial audio clip before uploading it to Instagram.

Also Watch:

Charges Under BNS And IT Act

The police have charged Pai under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. He is accused of misleading the public by creating a false narrative, gaining likes and engagement with the intent to monetize the content, and thereby deceiving viewers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/