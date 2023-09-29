Mumbai Police Arrest 2 for Illegally Possessing Whale Fish Vomit, Intended for Unlawful Sale | Representative Image/ANI

Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested two individuals, Rupesh Pawar (38) and Praviny Kale (26), both residents of Meghwadi, for allegedly illegally possessing 1000 grams of whale fish vomit, also known as Ambergris, with the intention of selling it unlawfully.

According to the police, on September 26, they received information that the two individuals would be near Krish Palace Hotel in the Sher-E-Punjab colony, Andheri East. Acting on this tip-off, the Meghwadi police set up a trap. When the duo arrived in the vicinity, their behavior raised suspicion, matching the information received by the police, which led to their arrest. The accused attempted to flee, but the police apprehended them.

During the investigation, the accused revealed their identities: Rupesh Pawar, an engineering degree holder, and Praviny Kale, employed and educated up to the 10th standard. Upon inspection, the police discovered a 1000-gram piece of brown whale fish vomit (Ambergris) in their possession, and the accused admitted to carrying it for the purpose of selling. The police were unaware of the item's value.

The Meghwadi police have filed a case against the two individuals under sections 39, 44, 49, 51, and 57 of the Wildlife Protection Act, as well as section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

