Mumbai Police appeal owners to collect abandoned vehicles

Mumbai: Nirmal Nagar Police have tracked down owners of over 41 abandoned vehicles – two wheelers and four wheelers – and appealed them to claim and collect it. Police said these vehicles were seized by them in crime investigation or were ordered by the court to be kept in custody. If the owners fail to collect it, the vehicles will be put up for auction by the Pune-based NGO.

Recently, it was observed that a lot of abandoned vehicles have been piled up inside the police station compounds, hardly leaving any space for regular free movement. Taking this into consideration, Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) instructed the personnel to clear these piles of vehicles that have been lying in the police station compound and their respective jurisdictions over the years as they were either stolen or part of the police investigation.

Accordingly, Nirmal Nagar Police tracked down owners of 41 abandoned vehicles with the help of Pune-based NGO Gangamaata Vaahan Shodh Sanstha. They offered the owners a period of eight days to claim these abandoned vehicles which would otherwise be put up for auction. "The owner of these abandoned vehicles can approach the police with the proof of ownership and vehicle documents to claim it," said senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare.