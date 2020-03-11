YES Bank: PMC depositors mull filing plea against RBI

Mumbai: After the YES Bank mess, the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) depositors are keeping a close watch on the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A group of depositors is even considering filing a plea in the Delhi High Court against the RBI and the Union government.

Advocate Vivek Dixit told The Free Press Journal, “If YES Bank’s revival plan goes through, we will move the court against the RBI for discrimination and according preferential treatment.”

He went on to explain that in September the RBI had put curbs on the PMC and the problem is still not sorted out. Many depositors had approached Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the RBI on several occasions, yet they failed to help the depositors.