Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan in presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray, Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present on the occasion.

The PM also inaugurated an underground 'Gallery of Revolutionaries' museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle, at the Raj Bhavan.

The gallery has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I British era bunkers, discovered in the Raj Bhavan campus in August 2016 during the tenure of the then Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao.

The gallery includes information on the freedom movement heroes, their role in the movement, sculptures, rare photographs, murals and details on tribal revolutionaries drawn by school-kids.

At around 6 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Prime Minister's office informed.

PM Modi in Pune:

Before arriving in Mumbai, PM Modi visited Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a Shila temple.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.