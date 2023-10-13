 Mumbai: PM Modi To Inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session At BKC On October 14
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
PM Modi | File pic

Mumbai: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on Saturday, October 14 at Reliance's Jio World Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Ms. Nita Mukesh Ambani is a member of the IOC. India is hosting the meeting after a gap of 40 years. The last meeting was held in New Delhi in 1983.

Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at IOC sessions. Saturday's meeting will be a closed-door affair with mediapersons not permitted to cover it. IOC President Thomas Bach will preside over the meeting. Apparently, Mr Modi is flying down to Mumbai only to inaugurate the IOC session.

