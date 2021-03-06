Mumbai: PM Modi may print his photo on currency notes, says Nawab Malik

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik on Saturday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he will remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photo from the currency notes and print his own photo.
Malik’s dig at Modi came a day after the Election Commission had asked the Health Ministry to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the coronavirus vaccine certificate. Earlier, the Election Commission had directed to remove Modi’s photos from the petrol pumps.
“Modi’s photos are everywhere on petrol pumps, railway stations, airports and also in the calendar published by Khadi and Village Industries Commission by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s photo. His photo is also there on a vaccine certificate, if this will continue one day Modi will remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photo and print his photo on the currency notes also,’’ he said.
Malik had sharply criticised Modi’s photo on the vaccination certificates and said ‘’ it is absolutely wrong to have political personalities on a vaccine certificate”.
Further, Trinamool Congress had claimed that Modi is insulting the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been working hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Malik had also targeted BJP. He said, ‘’BJP is "crossing all limits" in its bid for changing names and renaming even hospitals and stadiums now. They renamed cities earlier. But now hospitals, a stadium named after Bharat Ratnas are also being renamed. People of the country will not accept this.’’
Criticising the renaming of the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad Modi, Malik said, ‘’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not commented on the issue yet, which suggested that the renaming of the stadium in Ahmedabad had his approval.’’
The NCP Minister said it was a matter of joy that the world's largest stadium has been built in the country. ‘’But the sad thing is that the BJP government has started a tradition of renaming things named for Bharat Ratna awardees," he added.
