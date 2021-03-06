Mumbai: PM Modi may print his photo on currency notes, says Nawab Malik

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik on Saturday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he will remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photo from the currency notes and print his own photo.

Malik’s dig at Modi came a day after the Election Commission had asked the Health Ministry to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the coronavirus vaccine certificate. Earlier, the Election Commission had directed to remove Modi’s photos from the petrol pumps.

“Modi’s photos are everywhere on petrol pumps, railway stations, airports and also in the calendar published by Khadi and Village Industries Commission by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s photo. His photo is also there on a vaccine certificate, if this will continue one day Modi will remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photo and print his photo on the currency notes also,’’ he said.

Malik had sharply criticised Modi’s photo on the vaccination certificates and said ‘’ it is absolutely wrong to have political personalities on a vaccine certificate”.

Further, Trinamool Congress had claimed that Modi is insulting the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been working hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.