BJP crossing all limits in its renaming spree: NCP's Nawab Malik

The BJP is "crossing all limits" and renaming even hospitals and stadiums now, Maharashtra minister and the NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Wednesday.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not commented on the issue yet, which suggested that the renaming of the stadium in Ahmedabad had his approval.

The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was inaugurated and renamed after Modi earlier on Wednesday.

Malik said it was a matter of joy that the world's largest stadium has been built in the country.

"But the sad thing is that the BJP government has started a tradition of renaming things named for Bharat Ratna awardees," he said.

Earlier the Haryana government had taken a decision to rename Badshah Khan Hospital in Faridabad after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the NCP leader said.

Both Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi, and Vajpayee were recipients of the highest civilian award of the country.