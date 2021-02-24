What's in a name? Twitter's asking the same about Motera Stadium

The stadium, which was officially named Sardar Patel Stadium, will now have a sports complex called Sardar Patel sports complex. The stadium, popularly known as the Motera Stadium, which was recently re-opened after extensive renovation work which increased seating capacity to a record 1,10,000, hosts a pink-ball Test match on Wednesday with India taking on England in a day-night match.

The name of the stadium has divided Indians on Twitter in two groups- one that agrees with the name and the other which finds it odd. When some people criticised the idea of ministers naming public places after themselves, others countered it by saying that Indira Gandhi also awarded the Bharat Ratna award to herself.

Now, the stadium is continuing to stay viral on Twitter owing to the names of bowling ends. When the scores were displayed on TV, India saw that the two ends where cricketers Ishant Sharma and Jaspreet Bumrah were standing are named as the Reliance end and the Adani end respectively.