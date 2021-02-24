NSE India down: Investors take to Twitter to pull NSE up

During the trading hours, National Stock Exchange has stopped updating after its telecom service providers faced some issues with their links. Seeing this issue faced by the exchange, investors took to Twitter asking the exchange the reason behind the issue.
While some Twitter users blamed the exchange for not being responsible, others made fun of the exchange.
After market's declined yesterday, many investors were looking at making profits today.
In the past, NSE's social media handle posted a picture of actor Mouni Roy. So, one of the Twitter users recalled that incident while asking NSE to start the trading.