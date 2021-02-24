NSE India's system down: Nifty trading halted; no impact on BSE

Due to technical issue, National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped updating. NSE India closed cash and F&O market at 11. 40 am and 11. 43 am respectively. It closed all segments at 11.40 am. Meanwhile, BSE is not impacted and continues with normal trading.
NSE India issued a statement saying, "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."
All the pending orders of the investors will be deleted due to this technical issue.
There is no confirmation that pre-opening session resuming at 1 pm and normal trade at 1:15 pm.
Explaining the reason behind this shut down, the exchange said there are multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. "We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system."
Meanwhile, Bombay Stock Exchange stated that it faces no issue in trading.