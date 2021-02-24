NSE India's system down: Nifty trading halted; no impact on BSE

Due to technical issue, National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped updating. NSE India closed cash and F&O market at 11. 40 am and 11. 43 am respectively. It closed all segments at 11.40 am. Meanwhile, BSE is not impacted and continues with normal trading.

NSE India issued a statement saying, "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."

All the pending orders of the investors will be deleted due to this technical issue.

There is no confirmation that pre-opening session resuming at 1 pm and normal trade at 1:15 pm.