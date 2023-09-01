Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Start-Up Potential In Global Healthcare At Digital Health Summit 2023

Piyush Goyal | FPJ

Mumbai: India’s thriving start-up ecosystem, which is the third largest in the world has an immense potential to tackle pressing healthcare challenges on a global scale, stated the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal.

Speaking virtually at the Global Digital Health Summit 2023 in Mumbai, Goyal informed that the rise of digital healthcare holds the key to addressing healthcare accessibility issues—a mission that aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of healthcare for all.

Potential of emerging markets

Pointing out the potential of emerging markets, Goyal stated that India is well-positioned to harness this opportunity. “During the pandemic, India manufactured and provided almost 300 million vaccines to 100 countries showcasing India’s commitment to global healthcare crises,” he said.

Goyal also spotlighted the potential of machine learning in revolutionising healthcare diagnostics, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to the last mile. “India has also launched the world’s largest healthcare insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat which is a new benchmark in the healthcare space,” he pointed out.

Dr Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer, Google stated that technology has made it possible for the healthcare system to meet the patients where they are.

“The benefits should not be limited to a select few who have the ability to access information and services. Equity by design, privacy by design, and security by design are some of the core values on which our systems are built,” she explained.

Dr DeSalvo informed that almost one- third of the world population come to google asking questions every day.

“Hundreds of millions of those are related to healthcare. Where we realise that some of the frequently searched information is not available, we work with the partners such as hospitals to create desired content on platforms including YouTube.” she added.

Significance of AI in healthcare

Dr DeSalvo spoke of the opportunities that digital tools like Artificial intelligence is providing to healthcare companies to scale up their operations today. “Such tools are helping companies working with the ecosystem to spur innovation for companies and caregivers. These digital tools are also helping provide healthcare access to people on the phones,” she said.

She noted during her interaction that India has taken the lead in digitalisation and telemedicine. “Privacy and Governance frameworks will have to be in place” for the systems to scale, she underlined.

Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chair, Global Digital Health Summit, Expo & Innovation Awards stated that this year's Digital Health Solutions Summit in Mumbai is set to be historic.

“We are shifting our focus from thought leadership to practical implementation, he said that medical science and technology will lead to healthcare space in the future,” he said

He also informed that this conference would have a Robot as a panellist for the first time in India, which is reflective of the future of medicine, he pointed out.

