Mumbai: Phase-III of Kalyan Ring Road taken up by MMRDA

Mumbai: With the Mothagaon-Mankoli Bridge over Ulhas River 80% ready, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally initiated the process to get a portion of the Kalyan Ring Road ready to connect Mothagaon Bridge with Durgadi (at Govindwadi) in Kalyan. Until this part of the ring road gets done, motorists will have to continue using the narrow two-lane Reti Bunder and 90-Feet roads to reach Durgadi.

For an estimated cost of Rs425 crore, the MMRDA plans to get 5.86km of the total 30.3km of the Kalyan Ring Road constructed. This will be a new road and does not include widening of the existing road space. “The high cost is because a portion of the road will be on stilts,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The entire Kalyan Ring Road project has been divided into seven phases and this is the third phase being taken up. Of the total 5.86km, 3.58km will be on surface and the remaining 2.28km will be on stilts. The stilt portion will run parallel to Ulhas Road, where there are mangrove trees and marshy areas, with Coastal Regulation Zone approvals required prior to initiating construction.

Out of the seven phases, construction work on four phases between Durgadi and Titwala is underway. Other than the current section of Mothagaon Bridge to Govindwadi near Durgadi, what remains is the portion between Katai Naka and Mothagaon, which has been split into two phases. Work on the portion between Govindwadi-Durgadi is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

For now, the MMRDA is scouting for a project management consultant to initiate documentation and permission-related work for the project. Soon, a contractor will be chosen to build the four-lane ring road.