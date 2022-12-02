Mumbai: Review: Neuma restaurant in Colaba is now serving Sunday Brunch with options in salads, pastas, and toasts over cocktails

Neuma, a modern European restaurant in Colaba, is now a new address for Sunday Brunch. Served amidst the sun-drenched interiors, the all-new brunch menu has a host of dishes to suit your taste buds. The restaurant invited us for testing and we can't miss to see what filmmaker Karan Johar, the owner of the newly opened eatery has to offer.

To start with we chose Avocado on Toast topped with goat cheese mousse and micro salad, and baked potato with cured chorizo, tomme, sour crème, and chili oil. While waiting for our order longer than expected felt that the service can be improved. The Avocado Toast tastes fairly well, though a little more dressing and additional veggies could have made the dish look more appealing. The Backed Potato too didn't please our taste buds, however, next were the penne pasta in red sauce, which we believed was the safest choice. The dish was not too pleasing on the taste with a very small quantity (not enough for one either) and highly priced. We loved their Shaved Fennel and Avocado, Grapefruit and Orange Salad, which though came in a smaller quantity but had a delicious taste and mixed well with different flavours.

If you wish to keep it light, we recommend to pick their salads. Choose from Neuma Caesar Salad, Apples with maple mustard dressing, candied walnuts, and Tomme de Bombai, or Burrata made with braised cherry tomatoes, kale, arugula, and sourdough shards.

Neuma French Toast |

Mini Lobster Roll |

Vegetarians may feel a bit disappointed with the taste and choices but if you are someone in love with meat and eggs, you have ample of options to pick from. To start with check out their Egg-based menu which includes Çılbır, poached egg, chili butter, charred chili, and coriander salsa; or the Crab Omelet, fluffy omelet with crab chunks. Sharing Plates see a selection of items like a Cured Meat and Chicken Liver Parfait Board; and a Cream Cheese Board with seasonal fruits, berries, and pomegranate molasses.

In case you want to go for toasts, pick from Mushrooms on Toast which comes with kale pesto and chevre mousse; and the Neuma French Toast topped with brioche, pistachio and berries. There is a huge section for burger lovers. Expect the Mini Crab Patty Burger, with tartar and house-made hot sauce; the Mini Lobster Roll; and the Cured Chorizo Croque Madame.

Chicken Katsu Burger |

Eggs Florentine |

The illustrious small plates section offers options like Brûléed Camembert, with fig jam, walnut and parsley relish, and house-made crackers; and Himalayan Organic Black Bean Hummus. Non-vegetarians can chose from Gochujang Pork Ribs, with Brussel sprout kimchi and Gochujang BBQ sauce; Seared Scallops, saffron hollandaise, cauliflower rice, and crispy prosciutto; and Cod N Chips, tartar, mushy peas and chips. There are dishes like Cherry Tomato and Confit Garlic with pickled chili and basil; Chicken and Za’tar with crème fraiche; and Braised Lamb with toum sauce. If you want to go sober with your pick, check out their pastas like Lobster Linguine; Penne Lamb Ragout; and Truffle Capellini ideal for your carb cravings.

Souffle Pancakes |

Finish your meal with delectable desserts like Souffle Pancakes topped with berries and fruit; Cashew Agave Mousse with chocolate frizz and poached fruit; and Mascarpone and Berry Eton Mess with Italian meringue shards.

Pair your meal with cocktails like the Icey Irish, Wake Up Mary made with vodka, carrot and cilantro, tabasco, worcestershire sauce, salt and lime; and the Neuma Bellini made of rum, chandon brut, peach cordial and soda. Those abstaining from alcohol can try Smoothies.

Every Sunday, 12 pm onwards.

Price: INR 6,000 for two.

Contact: +91 70314 83333 or +91 70314 93333.