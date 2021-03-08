Mumbai: Pawar welcomes my decision to support mega refinery project, says Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray received support from NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on his stand on the mega refinery project. A day after Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray making a strong pitch not to let go the mega refinery project, the latter claimed on Monday that he received a call from Pawar for welcoming his stand.

Raj Thackeray also said that Pawar has informed him that he will speak with Thackeray on the mega refinery project.

Raj Thackeray has urged to not let go the Rs 3 lakh crore Ratnagiri Rajapur Refinery project which has been put on hold by the previous BJP led government and now the present rulers citing opposition from the locals. He has assured full cooperation and also to contribute by chalking out a comprehensive blueprint for the development of environment and tourism so that project comes up in the state.

Raj Thackeray said: "If our state has to rise above the corona inflicted financial strain, then the Konkan and the state can’t afford to let go off the ‘Ratnagiri Rajapur Refinery project. For Maharashtra’s long-term gains, the state government needs to handle this matter in accordance with the welfare of all." The MNS chief said the project will not only benefit the Konkan region, but the entire state.