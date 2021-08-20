Mumbai: Patients under home quarantine dip by 26%

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients under home and institutional quarantine has dipped more than 26 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, in Maharashtra since the start of August. According to the state health department’s data, as many as 4,67,986 patients were under home quarantine till August 1. The figure dropped to 3,46,290 between August 1 and August 18. Similarly, 3,117 patients were under institutional quarantine till August 1. It dipped to 2,371 between August 1 and August 18. Officials have attributed this drop to the strict implementation of the lockdown, awareness about the Covid-19 protocols and the recovery rate in the state (it has increased drastically amongst mildly symptomatic patients).

The daily cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai have dropped below 7,000 and 500, respectively, in the last two weeks. “The overall active cases have come down all across the state, especially in hotspots. For instance, in Pune and Mumbai, the number of active cases has come down to 12,904 and 2,904, respectively,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, there were 3,117 people in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, which reduced to 2,371 (almost 24 per cent). “Though the restrictions have been eased, we have been able to keep the infection rate under control. The next 15 days will be crucial for us. So, citizens need to be more careful and take safety measures,” said senior officials from the state health department.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said the cases are under control. Therefore, the number of people under home and institutional quarantine has dropped in the last 10 days. “The lockdown played a major role in containing the spread of the virus. Most cases were asymptomatic. It was easier for health officers to keep a tab on home quarantine patients. Almost 70-80% in Mumbai have completed their home quarantine,” he said.

