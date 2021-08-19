Navi Mumbai: 68% of citizens under NMMC get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

After seven months of COVID-19 vaccination drive, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), around 68% of citizens have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine. The poor supply of vaccine has severely impacted the drive.

The total number of eligible citizens above 18 years is around 11 lakhs and the population of the city is 15 lakhs.

Of the eligible 11 lakhs citizen, around 7.53 lakhs citizens have taken the first dose while 2.7 lakhs citizen were inoculated both the doses.

For the last two months, there has been inconsistency in supply of the vaccine in the city and it has impacted in the drive. Most of the centres are closed and vaccination is being administered at hardly three to four centres.

As per the data available with the civic health department, a total of 7,53,712 citizens have taken the first dose and 2,70,365 citizens second dose. “We have inoculated around 68% citizens with the first dose and around 20 percent with the second dose. As per the government data, of the 15 lakhs population, 11 lakh citizens are above 18 years and they are eligible for COVID vaccine,” said an official from the Health Department.

Interestingly, there is a substantial number of citizens have taken COVID vaccine at private hospitals. While 5,56,690 citizens visited the free centres set up by the civic body, around 4,77,387 citizens have taken the vaccine at private hospitals.

According to official from health department, they are getting around 8,000 to 10,000 doses in a week that lasts hardly for a day or two and the remaining days in the week, there is no normal vaccination. However, the civic body has created enough infrastructure to vaccinate between 20,000 to 25,000 citizens per day.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:41 PM IST