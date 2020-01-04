Mumbai: Patient's relatives assault resident doctor at Nair Hospital

Mumbai: Dr. Navin Jha, a 28-year-old resident doctor in Nair Hospital was assaulted by a patient's relatives on Friday.

The doctor was reportedly verbally abused and slapped, after he told the patient's relatives that the female patient was no more at about 8 am. The security guards had to step in and catch hold of the relatives.

According to the police, the patient was admitted since December 25 due to abdominal pain and fever. She also had HIV. The woman later developed kidney failure and neurological complications.

Dr. Jha said the relatives were regularly updated about the patient’s condition. On Friday morning, her heart stopped beating and she couldn't survive. “When I informed the relatives about the death, they began abusing and shoving me. One of the relatives slapped me,” the doctor said in his statement.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean at the civic-run Nair Hospital said a police complaint was lodged immediately. A case has been registered against deceased’s mother Goramma Kamble, Krishna Kamble, Rajesh Kamble and Sambhu Kamble.

Senior police inspector of Agripada police station Sawalaram Agawane said that a FIR has been lodged and arrests would be made soon. “The relatives were carrying out the last rites. Arrests will be made soon after,” he said.