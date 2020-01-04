Mumbai: Mandale to host mega double-deck green Metro depot

Mumbai: While on one hand the proposed Metro-III depot in Aarey Colony continues to be in news over hacking of thousands of trees and destroying Mumbai's only available green lungs, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is setting an example by taking up Metro depot construction work at Mandale in an eco-friendly manner.

The mega-size Mandale depot will have a waste-water treatment plant that can recycle the water used for washing metro trains.

Moreover, it will have an auto coach wash plant for washing metro coaches. Once the spacious depot is ready, it can accommodate 72 trains, comprising of eight coaches, ie a total of 576 coaches at the same time.

Speaking to FPJ, MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev said, "This will be a state-of-the-art car depot, which will be green and energy-efficient."

According to the MMRDA, the depot will have two floor levels for the stabling of trains making optimal use of land.

Built on 31 hectares of the land parcel, the depot will be catering to three different metro lines — 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar, 18.589 km), 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale is 23.643 km) and temporarily for line 7 (Andheri -E to Dahisar -E, 16.475 km).

In addition, the depot will have six inspection bays, of which six will be of eight-coach length and three will be of six-coach length. The total track length inside the depot will be 27 kilometres, informed MMRDA.