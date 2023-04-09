Mumbai: Passenger assaults BEST conductor in Goregaon with bamboo stick for not letting him board from front door

Mumbai: Passenger assaults BEST conductor with bamboo stick for not letting him board from front door | PTI

On Friday, a passenger was arrested for allegedly assaulting a BEST conductor with a bamboo stick for refusing to let him board from the front door during peak hours in Goregaon.

The incident took place around 8.05 am, when the bus stopped at the Shastri Nagar bus stop on its way to Bhayandar.

Before the perpetrator, identified as Anmol Singh (20), could run, other passengers and locals on the scene notified the Bangur Nagar police. The victim, identified as Jalinder Adhav (33) sustained a head injury.

Auto driver thrashes passenger with bamboo stick for refusing to pay ₹10 more than standard fare in Dombivali

Earlier in March, an autorickshaw driver assaulted a passenger with a bamboo stick near Indira Chowk in Dombivali (E) after the latter refused to pay him ₹10 more than the standard fare.

A video of the assault went viral on social media. Ramnagar police filed an assault case against the auto driver based on a complaint filed by the victim, Ganesh Tambe.

Tambe said that the driver asked him to pay ₹40 for a ride Tata Power House Circle. After he pointed out that he was overcharging as the standard fare is ₹30, the driver lost his temper and removed a a bamboo stick from his vehicle and began assaulting him.